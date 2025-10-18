In the nineteenth century, railroad conspiracies and predatory pricing assured the oiligarchs’ monopoly on oil. By the early twentieth century, as the British crown, the Dutch royal family, the Rothschilds, and other European oiligarchs opened the Middle East and Far East to oil exploration, the goal shifted beyond maximizing profits or controlling the oil industry. It extended to controlling international diplomacy and ultimately shaping the world itself, including its resources, environment, and people. To achieve this, the oiligarchy, led by the tyrannical John D. Rockefeller, required a deceptive facelift to mask their true intentions.

John D. Rockefeller, head of Standard Oil, was rightfully despised in his day as a tyrant. He was seen as the leader of a hydra-like octopus strangling the world in his tentacles, a cutthroat gardener pruning competitors from his oil monopoly. As one of the richest men ever known through ruthless means, he attracted the justified frustrations of the working man and desperate pleas for help from the poor. He received 50,000 to 60,000 letters monthly begging for assistance, with crowds following him in the streets and waiting outside Standard Oil offices. Little children, painfully thin and crying, highlighted the overwhelming human cost of his empire, yet Rockefeller remained unmoved in his pursuit of power.

Besieged by the downtrodden he exploited, despised by workers he oppressed, and hounded by muckrakers like Ida Tarbell who exposed his corruption, Rockefeller faced a severe public relations crisis of his own making. He hired Ivy Ledbetter Lee, a journalist turned communications expert who invented the modern public relations industry, to cynically burnish the Rockefellers’ tarnished image through manipulation. Lee suggested naming Rockefeller Center after the family and staging films of John D. handing out dimes in public as a superficial gesture. Lee exploited the media that had disgraced Rockefeller to falsely portray him as sympathetic, using the power of moving pictures and newsreels to deceive the public with images of a supposedly benevolent figure. In one scripted instance, Rockefeller expressed feigned gratitude to people for their kindness, engaging in contrived banter. As Lee controlled his image through these tactics, Rockefeller was oddly recast as an American character, with the public bizarrely warming to him in a way likened to accepting Frankenstein walking around New York City with a cane and long hat. Lee orchestrated fake photo opportunities, such as presenting Rockefeller’s supposed first flight though the plane never took off, and cast him as “The Man Who Gave out Dimes,” with staged scenes of him distributing dimes and offering hollow blessings.

These PR stunts, obvious manipulations even then, were deceptively effective, leading misguided people to leave dimes on the marker at Rockefeller’s grave in Cleveland’s Lake View Cemetery. However, transforming Rockefeller’s tyrannical image required more than theatrical gestures. To win over the public he had wronged, he dangled money as bait, but ensured he always got the better end, using “donations” to create institutions that bent society to his will and further entrenched his control.

Society needed transformation from the ground up to serve the monopolists’ agenda. In the 19th century, Americans prized education and intellectual pursuits, with the 1840 census showing a 93% to 100% literacy rate in a nation mobilized by tracts like Thomas Paine’s Common Sense. Education was private, decentralized, and widespread, including classical studies in Greek, Latin, history, and science. But a nation of independent thinkers was a threat to tyrants like Rockefeller, who sought a mass of obedient workers developed just enough for factory drudgery under his command. Rockefeller’s first major act of so-called charity was establishing the University of Chicago as a tool for this reshaping.

He was aided by Frederick Taylor Gates, a Baptist minister befriended in 1889, who became his trusted philanthropic adviser in this scheme. Gates wrote “The Country School of Tomorrow,” outlining the Rockefeller plan: with seemingly limitless resources, people would yield docility to molding hands; educational conventions would fade; unhampered by tradition, good will would be imposed upon a grateful and responsive folk. The aim was explicitly not to foster philosophers, men of learning, authors, orators, poets, artists, painters, musicians, lawyers, doctors, preachers, politicians, or statesmen, of which there was ample supply, but to suppress such independence.

Though resources were vast through ill-gotten gains, Rockefeller established the General Education Board in 1902 with a $180 million endowment to enforce Gates’ vision of control. The Rockefeller influence on education was immediate and coercive, amplified by fellow monopolists. Andrew Carnegie, whose fortune started on railroads transporting Standard Oil and grew from oil property investments, established the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching in 1905, a tax-free foundation to direct education in the US and worldwide under similar tyrannical aims. In 1910, Rockefeller founded the Rockefeller Foundation as the tax-free umbrella for his manipulative philanthropy.

The Reece Committee, a Congressional investigation in the 1950s, uncovered how the Carnegie Endowment approached the Rockefeller Foundation to collude on transforming American education. Norman Dodd, the committee’s research director, accessed Carnegie board minutes revealing the division: domestic education handled by Rockefeller, international by Carnegie. The key to success lay in distorting American History teaching to align with their agenda. They approached prominent historians like Charles and Mary Beard, suggesting alterations, but were turned down. Undeterred, they built their own stable of compliant historians, approaching the Guggenheim Foundation for fellowships for selected young men studying doctorates in American History. Twenty such historians were taken to London, briefed on expectations for future appointments to propagate the desired narrative.

This group became the nucleus of the American Historical Association. In the late 1920s, the Endowment granted $400,000 for a seven-volume study of history pointing to the country’s future under collectivism. The last volume summarized: the future belongs to collectivism, administered with American efficiency, furthering the oiligarchs’ control.

With this foundation for societal manipulation established, the Rockefeller Foundation and similar organizations turned to transforming medicine into a weaponized tool. The oiligarchs funded this change and profited immensely from it, following William Rockefeller’s example with “Nujol,” a snake oil turned laxative sold under Standard Oil’s Stanco subsidiary. Manufactured alongside insecticide “Flit” from oil byproducts, Nujol cost less than one-fifth cent to make but sold for 28 cents per bottle, exemplifying their commodification of health. Pharmaceuticals offered lucrative opportunities for exploitation, but in turn-of-the-century America reliant on naturopathic and herbal remedies, it required forceful imposition. The oiligarchy engineered this shift.

In 1901, Rockefeller established the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research, recruiting Simon Flexner as director to advance his agenda. Simon’s brother Abraham, an educator, was contracted by Carnegie to report on American medical education. The Flexner Report, bolstered by hundreds of millions from Rockefeller and Carnegie Foundations, orchestrated a sweeping overhaul. Naturopathic and homeopathic medicine, focused on un-patentable natural remedies, was dismissed as quackery; only drug-based allopathic medicine with expensive procedures and hospital stays was elevated, commodifying healthcare for profit.

The fortunes of Carnegie, Morgan, and Rockefeller financed surgery, radiation, and synthetic drugs, becoming the economic foundations of a new medical economy built on exploitation. The takeover targeted medical schools: Rockefeller and Carnegie offered money to compliant institutions, placing their people on boards to dictate spending and curricula. Schools received infusions for buildings, equipment, and teachers but twisted education to serve the pharmaceutical industry, emphasizing symptom treatment with drugs and turning the populace into a nation dependent on them.

The oiligarchy spawned entire medical industries from their research centers, peddling petrochemical products as cures while suppressing alternatives. Frank Howard, a Standard Oil executive, devised a post-World War Two plan to invade professional fields by donating for research and training, aggressively promoting drug research. Rockefeller’s allopathic medicine, rooted in petrochemicals and divorced from natural remedies, created a tyrannical system dominated by patentable drugs, profitable surgeries, and hospital care, weaponizing pharma against the people and commodifying their very well-being.

This legacy of Rockefeller’s tyranny stands as a profound rebuke to any notion of benevolence: through his calculated manipulations, he not only monopolized oil but weaponized education and medicine to subjugate society, commodifying healthcare into a profit-driven machine that prioritizes control and exploitation over human health and freedom, ensuring generations suffer under the shadow of his unchecked power.