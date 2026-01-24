The First Called™

Mothers Grim
Jan 25

There is a book titled The Pink Swastika that details this history by Scott Lively ( I have not read it -yet anyway). It came out around 10 years ago and an updated version just published in 2025. There are plenty of attacks on it for obvious reasons. I agree with your points but I also think that the marketing of homosexuality played a big role in its expansion and acceptance. There is a group called the Family Acceptance Project that launched in 2002 at San Francisco State University. The goal is family acceptance of LGBTQ identities and they are a large organization funneling their 'research' everywhere. They use the concept of trauma to master this by calling trauma the harm induced when a child is not affirmed. In this sense it does not always take some form of major stress or event for a child who might easily come to accept heterosexuality or living in his or her sexed body were it not for this whole sale lie by industry funneled into law, medicine, education, and across institutions. If a young person is affirmed every place but at home, it becomes impossible. The AIDS event also played a large role to gather masses to support the cause.

John Moore
Jan 24

I have finally found an author who has synthesized the essential medical, historical and supernatural proofs that all sexual deviancies comprise an inseparable bundle. Estranged parents of trans: Beware of groups like “Gays Against Groomers.” They are not our friends. They aim to save their own evil lifestyles by pretending indignation towards other varieties of their sin. They steal your empathy and laugh at you.

Think of them as you would the peddlers of “safe marijuana.” They are fine with addiction as long as they can control it and maintain the key gateways towards it.

It is LGBT♾️. It will only continue to grow if we do not crush all of it.

