Kennedy's investigation into autism spectrum disorder will likely reveal a few things. First, that 10-20% of diagnoses are overdiagnosed, mislabeling social eccentricities or sensory quirks as neurodivergence due to broad DSM-5 criteria and cultural valorization of “specialness,” Among the 80-90% of valid ASD cases, the majority will stem from vaccine-related neuroinflammation, where aluminum adjuvants cross the blood-brain barrier, triggering microglial activation and cytokine storms (e.g., IL-6, TNF-α) that disrupt synaptic pruning, myelination, or neuronal migration in susceptible brains. This is your "lights went out" situation. Prenatal insults are critical contributors, with maternal vaccination potentially inducing maternal immune activation (MIA), altering fetal neurodevelopment via epigenetic reprogramming (e.g., DNA methylation), while medications like SSRIs, valproate, or antipsychotics disrupt serotonin or GABA signaling. Maternal substance use, including alcohol, opioids, or tobacco, induces oxidative stress, excitotoxicity, or histone modifications, impairing cortical development and synergizing with genetic predispositions to amplify ASD risk. Environmental toxins, such as heavy metals (mercury, lead), pesticides, and microplastics, contribute by causing mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, or endocrine disruption, while mold mycotoxins may drive neuroinflammation via TLR4 pathways. Early antibiotic use disrupts the gut microbiome, reducing short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) critical for brain health, further exacerbating neurodevelopmental deficits, along with unknown variables in the gut-brain axis. Perinatal factors, including prematurity (<37 weeks), cesarean section, and in vitro fertilization (IVF), increase ASD risk through hypoxic-ischemic insults, altered microbial colonization, or epigenetic changes, while MTHFR gene mutations impair folate metabolism, exacerbating neural tube defects or synaptic deficits and worsen response to vaccines and inhibit detoxification. This multifactorial model encompassing overdiagnosis, vaccine-induced inflammation, prenatal and environmental insults, and genetic-epigenetic interactions will suggest ASD arises from complex neuroimmunological and toxicological pathways, redefining ASD. This is an oversimplification, but that's my prediction.