The First Called™
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Patriot Switch
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Zywiec Act: End Child Mutilation
Language for every single US State
23 hrs ago
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
28
Share this post
The First Called™
The Zywiec Act: End Child Mutilation
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
February 2024
The Longest Road
45 Kilograms: Revisited
Feb 11, 2024
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
16
Share this post
The First Called™
The Longest Road
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
October 2023
A Time for Everything
You haven't aged a day...
Oct 16, 2023
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
7
Share this post
The First Called™
A Time for Everything
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
September 2023
45 Kilograms Revisited
Out of the Darkness
Sep 26, 2023
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
8
Share this post
The First Called™
45 Kilograms Revisited
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Fellow travelers,
Please feel free to join a private space for us to converse and connect
Sep 24, 2023
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
2
Share this post
The First Called™
Fellow travelers,
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
45 Kilograms
Through the Looking Glass
Sep 24, 2023
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
6
Share this post
The First Called™
45 Kilograms
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Animals among Us
Welcome to the farm...
Sep 7, 2023
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
3
Share this post
The First Called™
Animals among Us
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Aborted in the Womb
Blood of the innocent...
Sep 5, 2023
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
4
Share this post
The First Called™
Aborted in the Womb
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Book of Stradat
A doctor's Chest
Sep 2, 2023
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
2
Share this post
The First Called™
Book of Stradat
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Into the darkness...
A lost letter
Sep 2, 2023
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
4
Share this post
The First Called™
Into the darkness...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
August 2023
Dearest Fellow Traveler
I hope you find the light...
Aug 31, 2023
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
2
Share this post
The First Called™
Dearest Fellow Traveler
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Blue Bird, Blue Bird
Why have you been caged?
Aug 23, 2023
•
Andrew Zywiec, MD
5
Share this post
The First Called™
Blue Bird, Blue Bird
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
© 2025 Andrew Zywiec
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts